Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 752,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,057. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $445.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.16. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

