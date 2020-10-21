Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 2,795,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32,449.0 days.

Resona stock remained flat at $$3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.