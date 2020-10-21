Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Get Retrophin alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $400,865 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.