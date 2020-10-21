Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) & Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Noble Midstream Partners and Blueknight Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Blueknight Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Blueknight Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Noble Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Noble Midstream Partners is more favorable than Blueknight Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Blueknight Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% Blueknight Energy Partners 4.01% -4.52% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Blueknight Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.13 $160.00 million $3.08 2.85 Blueknight Energy Partners $371.07 million 0.15 $18.41 million N/A N/A

Noble Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Blueknight Energy Partners.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Blueknight Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blueknight Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Blueknight Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueknight Energy Partners has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners beats Blueknight Energy Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil. As of March 1, 2019, this segment had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Its Crude Oil Terminalling Services segment provides terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for crude oil. This segment owns and operates 34 crude oil storage tanks with approximately 6.6 million barrels of storage capacity. The company's Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system with a combined length of approximately 646 miles; and purchases crude oil from production leases in Oklahoma and markets those barrels at the Cushing Interchange. Its Crude Oil Trucking Services segment owns and leases tanker trucks for gathering crude oil for its customers at remote wellhead locations. This segment owns or leases approximately 60 tanker trucks. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

