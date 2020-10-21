Reviewing Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) & FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (NASDAQ:FANUY)

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 12.25% 4.37% 3.95%

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.02 $400,000.00 N/A N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $4.68 billion 8.18 $675.01 million $0.36 54.81

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bonso Electronics International and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 3 0 3 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR beats Bonso Electronics International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.