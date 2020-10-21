Reviewing Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 48.08% 11.82% 4.64% Enel Generación Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82%

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.74 billion 1.17 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.22 Enel Generación Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Risk and Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enel Generación Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel Generación Chile SA engages in the production, transportation, distribution and supply of electric power. It also provides engineering and consulting services. The company was founded on December 1, 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

