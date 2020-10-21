Reviewing LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) & 1511419 Ontario (NASDAQ:CSFSF)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LendingTree and 1511419 Ontario’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $1.11 billion 4.06 $17.83 million $4.02 85.19 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LendingTree has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Profitability

This table compares LendingTree and 1511419 Ontario’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -0.89% 8.61% 3.46% 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LendingTree and 1511419 Ontario, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 1 3 9 0 2.62 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingTree currently has a consensus price target of $322.64, suggesting a potential downside of 5.79%. Given LendingTree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LendingTree is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of LendingTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LendingTree beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. Its Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as credit repair and debt settlement services. The company's Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. It also operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans; MagnifyMoney, a consumer facing media property that offers editorial content, expert commentary, tools, and resources; SnapCap, an online platform, which connects business owners with lenders; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis; QuoteWizard.com, a marketplace for insurance comparison; and Student Loan Hero, a personal finance website dedicated to helping student loan borrowers manage their student debt. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 1511419 Ontario

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

