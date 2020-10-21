Reviewing Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) & Electronic Sensor Technology (NASDAQ:ESNR)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Neonode alerts:

This table compares Neonode and Electronic Sensor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 13.44 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Sensor Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Neonode and Electronic Sensor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 81.91%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Summary

Neonode beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Electronic Sensor Technology Company Profile

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials. Its product is used in the homeland security, chemical and petrochemical, environmental, life science, and food and beverage industries. The company also provides spare parts, such as columns, saw detectors, and traps; and accessories, including rugged shipping case, battery assemblies, battery chargers, DC/AC inverters, desorbers, heaters, remote samplers, sample injectors, system controllers, user tool kits, and water traps, as well as support and validation services. Electronic Sensor Technology offers its products through online store. The company is based in Newbury Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.