Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

