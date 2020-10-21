Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

