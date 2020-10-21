Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.29-1.31 for the period. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,049. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

