RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.06.

NYSE:RH opened at $366.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $410.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.93 and its 200-day moving average is $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

