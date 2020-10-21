Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,840 shares in the company, valued at $498,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $30,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,346.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,329. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rimini Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 866.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

