Ring Energy, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REI. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,888. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 451,508 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 144,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.