Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RVSB opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.