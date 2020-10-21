RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, RMPL has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00007810 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $36,793.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 5,568,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,956 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

