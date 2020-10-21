Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RCKZF remained flat at $$22.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. Rocket Internet has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Rocket Internet Company Profile

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

