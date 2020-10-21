Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.
In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
