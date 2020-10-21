Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE ROP traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $425.11. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
