Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $425.11. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

