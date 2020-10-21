Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.