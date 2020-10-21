Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $45.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Snap stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,392,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock worth $108,726,157.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 174.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

