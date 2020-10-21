Royal Bank of Canada Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $24.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

GPS opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

