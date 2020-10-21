Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.805 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.