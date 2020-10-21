Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on November 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has increased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at C$96.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5121316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total transaction of C$708,309.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$553,546.11. Insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,899 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.