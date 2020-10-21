Royal Gold’s (RGLD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their neutral rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

