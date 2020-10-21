RPICoin (RPI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $36,515.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,018,535,476 coins and its circulating supply is 978,523,540 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

