RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RSNAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSNAY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.