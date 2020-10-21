RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

About RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, and dementia level care.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.