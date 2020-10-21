Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Down to $29.15

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $28.31. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 12,643 shares changing hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday, July 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.71.
In other news, insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).
Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)
Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.
