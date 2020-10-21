Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Down to $29.15

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $28.31. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 12,643 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.71.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safestyle UK PLC will post 1334.4826491 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

