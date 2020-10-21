SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SAGE opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.63. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,930,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,202,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

