SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SAGE opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.63. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.
SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,930,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,202,000.
About SAGE Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
