Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.