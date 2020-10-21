San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SJT opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 75.53%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.