Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

