Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.