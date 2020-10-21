Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €322.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €322.00 ($378.82) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €311.33 ($366.27).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €384.40 ($452.24) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($146.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €351.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €312.01.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

