Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Moller Financial Services’ 6th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 5.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 436,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 139,152 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 426,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 172,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 385,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 68,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,048. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

