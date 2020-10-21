SDL (LON:SDL) Shares Gap Up to $692.00

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $692.00, but opened at $720.00. SDL shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 43,184 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.51 million and a PE ratio of 29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 717.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.31.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

