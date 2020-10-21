SDL (LON:SDL) Shares Gap Up to $692.00

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $692.00, but opened at $720.00. SDL shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 43,184 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.51 million and a PE ratio of 29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 717.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.31.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

