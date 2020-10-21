Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $640.00

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $640.00, but opened at $666.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 32,244 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 632.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 737.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

In related news, insider Paul Myers purchased 2,000 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

