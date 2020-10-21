Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Update

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of SQBG stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Sequential Brands Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($3.90). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 128.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

