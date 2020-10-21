Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Gap Up to $95.40

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.40, but opened at $98.80. Serica Energy shares last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 70,535 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $248.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider Malcolm Webb acquired 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,888.05 ($2,466.75).

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

