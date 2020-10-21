ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

