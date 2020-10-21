Shivom Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.04 or 0.04466988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00029478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00279807 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

