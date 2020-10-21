Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Increases By 21.8%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AAP traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $156.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $70,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

