Short Interest in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Increases By 18.7%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 402,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKER opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Akers Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath.

