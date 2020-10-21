Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Grows By 22.2%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 34.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMCX opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 818.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.