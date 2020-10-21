Short Interest in ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Expands By 20.0%

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

