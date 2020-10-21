Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Decreases By 14.8%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AHKSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.
