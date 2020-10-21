Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Declines By 16.4%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASMVF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

