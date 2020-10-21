Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Declines By 16.4%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASMVF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.70.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.