Short Interest in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Drops By 13.3%

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 825,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of RILY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $663.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $31,322.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,727.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,063. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

