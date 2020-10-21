Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Declines By 14.6%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,256.26 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,256.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,125.21.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.